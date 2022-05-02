Both runways at Mumbai Airport to remain closed on May 10 for pre-monsoon work

All the authorities are trying to carry out the planned works before the arrival of monsoon. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also started gutter cleaning. So far, more than 40 per cent gutter cleaning has been done. Now, it has been decided to close both the runways on May 10 for pre-monsoon work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Runway at Mumbai Airport RWY 14/32 and 09/27 on 10 May 2022 will not be working for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work. Both runways will be closed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The airport authority has issued a notice in this regard. After 7 pm all services will resume as usual. Therefore, the passengers have appealed to the concerned airline to inquire about the scheduled flights on May 10. The runway at the airport is closed once a year for emergency operations. So that the runway can be maintained and repaired with the necessary safety.