Clash in Mumbai Housing Society: President Bites Off Member's Thumb During Heated Meeting

In a disturbing incident in Mumbai's Mhatrewadi, Dahisar, a housing society meeting on a Sunday descended into chaos when a violent altercation erupted between residents and the society president. The confrontation escalated into physical violence, culminating in the president biting off a member's thumb. The clash occurred during a scheduled meeting intended for discussing community issues.

The society president organized a meeting at Amarnath Apartment, located in West Mhatrewadi, Dahisar, Mumbai. Members, including the president, were present at the meeting. During this time, a dispute arose between society member Aditya Desai and society president Nityanand Parihar. Aditya Desai alleges that president Nityanand Parihar bit his thumb. This incident has caused considerable agitation within the community, and a complaint has been filed with the police regarding the matter.

The dispute in Amarnath Society escalated to the point where Nityanand Parihar bit off Aditya Desai's thumb. As a result, Aditya Desai's thumb was injured, and he fell to the ground. Following the incident, Aditya Desai went to the police station. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Aditya Desai has received treatment at the hospital, and his hand has been bandaged. The police have registered a case at the MHB police station and have begun further investigation. This incident has caused a sensation in the area.

A police official said that MHB police have registered an FIR in the case under sections 117(2), 352 and 115 of the BNS and the matter is being investigated.

