CM Devendra Fadnavis on Virar Building Collapse: “Lives of People Are Important, Action Will Be Taken” (Watch Video)

Mumbai: In an tragic accident a building collapsed calming 14 people lives as of now, while 24 people got rescued from debris since incident occurred. This incident occurred in Virar . This mishap took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday when the rear portion of the four-storey Rambai Apartment in Mouje Narangi, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation limits, came crashing down. The impact worsened as the rubble fell on an adjacent chawl, trapping several residents beneath. The severity of the situation increased, prompting emergency teams to work around the clock in an extensive rescue mission. In response to this Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured that their will be probe about this and action will be taken.

Speaking to ANI CM said, "It is a matter of concern. Earlier, a notice was issued for a structural audit. Sometimes, even when you compel people, they don't want to move from a place. We have to act strictly, as the lives of people are important. We will conduct a probe and take action."

A collapse has caused panic among local citizens, prompting a response from rescue teams including the fire brigade, Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police, and NDRF. Rescue operations are underway, and nine people have been pulled from the debris and admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital, Virar Rural Hospital, and Prakriti Hospital for treatment.

Authorities estimate that 15 to 20 people remain trapped. Police, municipal officials, and local residents are participating in the rescue efforts. The narrow access road is preventing JCBs from reaching the site, forcing manual debris removal. Locals report that one wing of the two-winged structure collapsed during a birthday party on the fourth floor, potentially due to increased load. No fatalities have been officially confirmed.