Covid cases rises in Maharashtra, 11 Covid hot spots in Mumbai

The covid cases in Maharashtra were decreasing due to which restrictions were relaxed in the state. But now cases have now again started to rise. Corona patients are on the rise in many cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. But citizens should take care of their health without being intimidated by it.

Many cases of corona are currently being found in many places in Mumbai. According to the municipality, 11 wards in Mumbai are currently hotspots for Corona. New cases of corona are frequently found here. Moreover, the growth rate of corona patients in these wards is higher than the average growth rate of Mumbai. Over the last few days, more than 300 new patients are being reported in Mumbai every day.

According to further information, new covid patients are being found in Bandra, Khar, Colaba, Paral, Andheri, Elphinstone, Matunga, Grant Road, Goregaon, Chembur and Kurla in Mumbai. The weekly growth rate of Corona patients in this area is 0.028 percent to 0.052 percent, while the average weekly growth rate of Mumbai is 0.026 percent.

In Maharashtra, 711 new cases of covid were found on Tuesday. According to the health department, there are 78,87,086 cases of corona in Maharashtra due to new cases. Yesterday, the death toll rose to 147,860. At present 3,475 patients are undergoing treatment in Maharashtra.

