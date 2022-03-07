Dabewala Bhavan in Mumbai; Inauguration by Guardian Minister Thackeray

Mumbai: Dabewala Bhavan has been set up in Mumbai. The building was inaugurated by Aditya Thackeray, Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs. The best bus and suburban railway is called Mumbai's lifeline railway. Mumbai's Tiffin Box Suppliers Association has been allotted 286.27 sq. m. of social welfare center at Shirley, Bandra Village, Bandra (West).

This time, Aditya Thackeray said, Mumbai's Dabewale is a symbol of strength and devotion. They are constantly working to deliver food to Mumbaikars on time. Mumbai never stops and Dabewala is one of the driving forces behind Mumbai. He said that they had served tiffin to Mumbaikars in various ways during the Corona period, but today, despite the existence of various online service providers, Dabewala has not lagged behind due to their own management skills.

He expressed satisfaction over the fulfillment of the promise made to build a building for the Dabewala. On the other hand, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that Mumbaikars have been linked with Dabewala. She said that after receiving a proposal to have a separate building for the Dabewala, she shared her memories with the Dabewalas and approved it immediately.