Dahi Handi 2024: Mumbai Police Issue Over 13,000 E-Challans, Collect ₹1.05 Crore in Fines from Traffic Violators

Mumbai witnessed heightened security during the Dahi Handi celebrations, with police ensuring strict vigilance across the city. In an extensive crackdown, authorities issued 13,146 e-challans and collected fines amounting to ₹1.05 crore from traffic violators. A significant number of these violations involved motorcyclists without helmets, leading to action against 2,791 individuals.

To prevent inconvenience to citizens during the festivities, the Mumbai Traffic Police were deployed across the city. Traffic patterns were also altered in several areas, including Juhu. During this period, authorities intensified their checks and penalized 2,791 motorcyclists for riding without helmets, imposing fines totaling ₹21 lakh.

Additionally, action was taken against 993 motorists for signal violations, with penalties totaling ₹8.44 lakh. The crackdown also extended to 290 individuals found traveling with more than two passengers on a two-wheeler, resulting in e-challans worth ₹2.43 lakh.

Further, 3,185 individuals were fined ₹28.63 lakh for reckless driving. Authorities also took action against 432 drivers for driving in restricted areas. Other violations included overloading vehicles, refusal of service by rickshaw and taxi drivers, and disobedience of police orders. In total, fines were levied on 339 individuals for overloading, 1,221 rickshaw and taxi drivers for refusing passengers, 85 for violating police orders, and 3,810 for other traffic violations, all through e-challans.