Dengue Outbreak in Maharashtra: 31 Lives Lost, 3,435 Cases Reported in Mumbai

In the past nine months, dengue has resulted in 31 fatalities across the state, impacting a total of 13,594 patients. Medical experts state that the disease, transmitted by mosquitoes, necessitates the elimination of mosquito breeding sites in our surroundings. Notably, Mumbai has recorded the highest incidence of the disease, with 3,435 cases and 12 deaths, according to the state's reported data.

Mumbai has launched the 'Bhag Mosquito Bhag' awareness campaign to educate residents about dengue prevention. The initiative emphasizes that timely elimination of mosquito breeding sites can help control dengue and other related diseases. Common symptoms of dengue include body aches, chills, fever, cough, and cold. Residents are urged to inspect items such as tires, coconut shells, plastic bottles, and containers to prevent water accumulation.

Regularly changing the water in ornamental plants like feng shui and money plants is also recommended. Additionally, using mosquito nets or repellents while sleeping, day or night, is advised, along with avoiding the collection of items like old tires and water tanks, which can serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Measures to Prevent Hay Fever and Dengue

To prevent hay fever and dengue, individuals should ensure that there is no standing water in their homes, around their properties, and in the vicinity of buildings. Stagnant water serves as a breeding ground for female mosquitoes, where they lay their eggs. It is essential to drain any accumulated water promptly to minimize the risk of mosquito proliferation.