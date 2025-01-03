Dharavi-Mahim Junction Accident: Trailer Loses Control, Rams into Parked Vehicles in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 3, 3034): A major accident occurred early Friday morning at the Dharavi-Mahim junction when a large trailer lost control and collided with several parked vehicles. The crash involved taxis and tempos, causing five vehicles to be severely damaged.

Videos from the crash site show the taxis and tempos fallen into the nearby nullah due to the impact. The trailer involved in the collision was seen stuck on the slope towards the nullah.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Sahunagar police and Mahim traffic police quickly responded to the scene to manage the situation and assess the damage. A small crane was called in by the traffic police to remove the trailer and clear the road for traffic flow. The driver of the truck-trailer has been arrested.

