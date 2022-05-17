Dharavi Rape Case: Small clue on CCTV helped to arrest accused

While the incidence of atrocities against women is on the rise, Dharavi in ​​Mumbai has witnessed a horrific incident. Here, two brothers broke into the house of a newly-married woman and gang-raped her on knifepoint. The incident has caused a stir in the area and police are investigating the matter further. According to information received, police arrested the two accused brothers on Sunday. One of them is a teenager and both of them are said to have committed this act with the intention of blackmailing the woman in future.

Before fleeing the victim's house in the case, one of the accused had shown his hand to a shopkeeper in the area. The moment was captured on CCTV, which helped the police catch the accused. The accused, identified as Anil Jugdev Chauhan (19) and Nilesh Jugdev Chauhan (20), have been arrested under gang rape, molestation, intimidation and information technology laws.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police and according to her, she came to live in Dharavi after getting married three months ago. On May 11, she was sleeping at home and her father-in-law had gone for a morning walk. At that moment, the door was opened and two unidentified persons entered the house, tied her up and gang-raped her. The victim also alleged that the accused had shot the video.

According to the victim's information to the police, the men fled before her father-in-law could return. As soon as the complaint was lodged, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Pranay Ashok) formed a team led by Senior Inspector Balwant Patil to nab the accused and started further investigation.

When police officers checked the CCTV in the area, they saw one of the accused showing his hand to a shopkeeper. While inquiring about the shopkeeper, it was learned that it was Nilesh Chauhan who was supplying color toner of printers in his shop.

After this, the police arrested Anil and interrogated him. At first, he pretended that he had done nothing, but as soon as his mobile location came to light, he confessed. While he was on his way to work in Dharavi, he fell in love with the victim and plotted to sexually assault her.