Ganeshotsav 2024 in Mumbai: GSB Ganpati Gets Rs 400 Crores Insurance; Lalbaugcha Raja Rs 33 Crore

King's Circle Cha Raja, also known as GSB Seva Mandal, the richest Ganesh mandal in Mumbai, has obtained Rs 400.58 crores of insurance for its five-day celebration of Ganeshotsav 2024 from September 7 to 11. The insurance policy was issued by New India Assurance, although the Mandal did not disclose the premium paid. The idol will be unveiled on September 5. Last year, the Mandal had taken an insurance cover of a record Rs 360.40 crore. This GSB Seva Mandal will celebrate its 70th annual Ganeshotsav.

The Ganpati idol of GBS MahaGanpati wore jewellery worth 66 kg and 325 kg of silver and other precious ornaments. Mandal chairman Amit Patel said that every year, even this year there will be 5 days of celebration. He said that Mandal is trying his best to make eco-friendly Ganesha, while we will reduce flex banners to control pollution and the goal is to make carbon net zero in the near future.

#WATCH | Mumbai: GSB, Seva Mandal, Chairman, Amit Dinesh Pai says, "Like every year, this time too we will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. It will be five days celebration...A total of Rs Rs 400.58 crores crore insurance has been done. Last year it was around Rs 300.60… pic.twitter.com/Pa5ldv0Z0S — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

"Like every year, this time too we will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. It will be five days celebration...A total of Rs Rs 400.58 crores crore insurance has been done. Last year it was around Rs 300.60 crores...A private agency helps us with security and 875 people work in three shifts. CCTV, facial recognition cameras and metal detector gates will be used...100 plus CCTV cameras have been installed," said GSB Chairman Amit Dinesh Pai.

Also Read | Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2024 Date: Know Arrival Time of Mumbai's Most Awaited Ganesh Idol for Ganeshotsav.

Meanwhile, Lower Parel's Lalbaugcha Raja has taken insurance of Rs 32.76 crore, also from New India Assurance. Lalbaug's celebration lasts a full 10 days, unlike GSB which is five days. Treasurer Mangesh Dalvi gave a breakup of the Ganpati idol insurance. The largest segment of insurance is Rs 12 crore is personal accident cover for mandal workers, trustees and service workers who have been given an identity card by the mandal.

The remaining 10 crore is third-party liability including the food poisoning incident, while Rs 2.5 crore covers set, property and electrical fittings of the pandal including the main gate. Rs 8.26 crore insurance has been divided for the gold jewellery and valuables adorning the idol. Lalbaugcha Raja's policy spans a two-month period from August 12 to October 11, 2024.