INS Vikrant: Bombay HC grants relief to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Bombay HC gives relief to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya & asks him to appear before investigating agency in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has been given a big relief by the Bombay High Court. Bombay High Court has granted protection to Kirit Somaiya from arrest. He has also been ordered to release on bail of Rs 50,000 in case of arrest. Kirit Somaiya has also been directed to attend the inquiry for four consecutive days from Monday, April 18.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil did not appear before Mumbai Police's EOW.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was sent a notice by the Mumbai Police's EOW to appear for questioning at 11 a.m. today. Advocate Vivekananda Gupta had gone to the Commissioner of Police's office to defend Kirit Somaiya in the case. Therefore, Kirit Somaiya did not appear for interrogation even today. Also, Kirit Somaiya has been unreachable since the INS Vikrant case was registered. Kirit Somaiya will come forward at the right time, his lawyer Vivekananda Gupta has told the media.

A case is registered against the former MP from Maharashtra Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for financial bungling on the complaint of a former soldier Baban Bhosle. A case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling.