International Yoga Day 2024: BMC Runs Shiv Yoga Centres Holds 100 Training Sessions in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has geared up for International Yoga Day on June 21, 2024, by organizing 100 training sessions at its Shiv Yoga Centres across Mumbai. These centres, numbering 116 and spanning 24 electoral wards, have played a pivotal role in preparing residents for the global event celebrating yoga.

Amidst the hectic schedules of Mumbaikars, the significance of health is gaining prominence. Increasingly, residents are prioritizing their well-being within their daily routines. This shift is evident in the growing participation and benefits seen at the BMC-operated Shiv Yoga Centres across the city.

According to the BMC, the response to the Shiv Yoga Centres across Mumbai highlights the growing importance of health among Mumbaikars. This year, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, 100 training sessions have been organized across various regions in Mumbai.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani instructed that regular training classes be conducted at Shiv Yoga Centres to promote better health and quality of life for citizens. In 2022, the BMC’s public health department initiated Shiv Yoga Centres at the divisional level across Mumbai.

“Currently, there are a total of 116 Shiv Yoga Centres operational in 24 administrative wards of Mumbai, each with one yoga instructor. At present, 4,278 beneficiaries are availing of yoga training. From June 2022 to the end of May 2024, a total of 31,623 beneficiaries have participated in yoga training,” informed Dr. Daksha Shah, Executive Health Officer.

The World Health Organization emphasizes physical, mental, social, and spiritual health in its concept of health. To maintain the health of the general public and control lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, a healthy lifestyle and yoga can have a positive impact along with medication.

This year's International Yoga Day theme, “Yoga - For Yourself and for Society,” highlights that yoga not only improves personal health but also contributes to social welfare. Yoga is promoted as a means for personal growth and social improvement, underscoring the interrelationship between individual and collective health.

Last year, 2,500 citizens benefited from 100 sessions organized in 24 divisions of Mumbai. Similarly, this year too, 100 training sessions have been organized across all 24 administrative divisions.