Kapil Sharma Death Threat: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man from West Bengal for Threatening Comedian

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested an accused in connection with the threat calls made to popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma. The accused had allegedly used the names of gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara to intimidate Sharma. He was arrested from West Bengal.Police sources said that it is being investigated whether the accused is related to any gang or not.

According to Crime Branch sources, Kapil Sharma received threat calls on 22 and 23 September, during which the caller demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore. The caller warned that Sharma would be killed if the money was not paid. Sharma lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police, following which the matter was handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation.

During the probe, the caller’s location was traced to West Bengal. Acting on the lead, a Crime Branch team nabbed the accused and brought him to Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Dilip Choudhary (25).

Police revealed that Choudhary had called Sharma a total of seven times and even sent some videos to him via WhatsApp. He also claimed to be associated with Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.

This is not the first time Sharma has received threats. His Canada-based ‘Caps Café’ had earlier been targeted twice in firing incidents. Following threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Mumbai Police had already tightened security for the comedian. Sources say Sharma has been on the gang’s radar due to his close ties with actor Salman Khan, who himself has faced similar threats.