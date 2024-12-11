Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Mumbai Police Rescue Driver from Mob Attack After Crash

In a dramatic incident following a severe BEST bus accident in Kurla West, enraged locals assaulted the bus driver, Sanjay More. However, timely intervention by the police saved him from the mob's wrath. To prevent his identification and ensure his safety, the police disguised him by making him wear a constable's T-shirt and moved him to another police station.

According to a senior police official, after the accident, an angry crowd gathered at the police station demanding action against the accused driver. This prompted the police to relocate him to another station. “To protect him from the mob, we had to change his clothes,” the officer stated.

Sources revealed that the accident had led to a tense situation at the scene, as a mob gathered, suspecting the driver to be intoxicated. The angry crowd dragged Sanjay More out of the bus, but the police arrived just in time to defuse the situation. An officer on-site rescued the driver and escorted him to the police station. However, the mob continued to follow the police, adding to the tension.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, and police are ensuring that law and order is maintained in the area.