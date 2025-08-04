Maha Mumbai Metro Crosses 20 Crore Passenger Journeys on Lines 2A and 7 in Just 39 Months

The Maha Mumbai Metro has achieved a major milestone by surpassing 20 crore passenger journeys on Metro Line 2A and Metro Line 7 in just 39 months. This achievement reflects how Mumbai’s transportation system is changing. Many Mumbaikars are beating traffic and saving travel time by boarding the metro. Metro Line 2A runs from Dahisar to Andheri West, and Metro Line 7 runs from Dahisar to Gundavali. The two metro lines were launched on April 2, 2022. On day 1 of its operations, 19,451 passengers boarded the metro, and within just 9 months, it recorded 1 crore passenger turnout. That number kept growing from 10 crore in 25 months, to 15 crore in 33 months, and now 20 crore by August 2025.

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज.. ब्रेकिंग न्यूज



🚨 महा मुंबई मेट्रोचा नवा विक्रम: ३९ महिन्यांत ओलांडला २० कोटी प्रवाशांचा टप्पा 🙌



४ ऑगस्ट, २०२५ ही तारीख आमच्यासाठी अविस्मरणीय ठरली... मुंबईकरांच्या प्रेमामुळे आणि वाढत्या प्रतिसादामुळे आज आम्ही २० कोटी प्रवाशी संख्येचा पल्ला ओलांडला.



विशेष… pic.twitter.com/UWdmQa9Vyz — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) August 4, 2025

These metro lines are operated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). These metro lines have not only improved urban mobility but also changed the definition of how Mumbai travels now. From students to office-goers, from senior citizens to tourists, the metro lines have connected people and places in Mumbai.

This milestone was shared by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) on X. It expressed gratitude to the citizens of Mumbai for their trust and consistently choosing the metro for travelling. It also acknowledged the efforts taken by the staff and employees who run the operations. In its X post, it wrote, “Let’s move toward the future—together and smartly.”

