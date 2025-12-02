Mahaparinirvan Din 2025: Central Railway Announces 12 Special Local Trains for Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary

The Central Railway (CR) has announced that it will run 12 midnight special local trains between Parel-Kalyan and Kurla-Pavel railway stations on the intervening night of December 5 (Friday) and December 6 (Saturday) for the smooth travelling of passengers on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din 2025, which is observed every year on the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. This suburban local train will stop at all stations.

Main Route – UP Special Trains (Kalyan/Thane/Kurla to Parel)

The Kurla–Parel special train will depart from Kurla at 00:45 hrs and arrive at Parel at 01:05 hrs.

The Kalyan–Parel special train will depart from Kalyan at 01:00 hrs and arrive at Parel at 02:20 hrs.

The Thane–Parel special train will depart from Thane at 02:10 hrs and arrive at Parel at 02:55 hrs.

Main Route – Down Special Trains (Parel to Kurla/Thane/Kalyan)

The Parel–Thane special train will depart from Parel at 01:15 hrs and arrive at Thane at 01:55 hrs.

The Parel–Kalyan special train will depart from Parel at 02:30 hrs and arrive at Kalyan at 03:50 hrs.

The Parel–Kurla special train will depart from Parel at 03:05 hrs and arrive at Kurla at 03:20 hrs.

Harbour Route – UP Special Trains (Panvel/Vashi to Kurla)

The Vashi–Kurla special train will depart from Vashi at 01:30 hrs and arrive at Kurla at 02:10 hrs.

The Panvel–Kurla special train will depart from Panvel at 01:40 hrs and arrive at Kurla at 02:45 hrs.

The Vashi–Kurla special train will depart from Vashi at 03:10 hrs and arrive at Kurla at 03:40 hrs.

Harbour Route – Down Special Trains (Kurla to Vashi/Panvel)

The Kurla–Vashi special train will depart from Kurla at 02:30 hrs and arrive at Vashi at 03:00 hrs.

The Kurla–Panvel special train will depart from Kurla at 03:00 hrs and arrive at Panvel at 04:00 hrs.

The Kurla–Vashi special train will depart from Kurla at 04:00 hrs and arrive at Vashi at 04:35 hrs.