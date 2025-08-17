Maharashtra Government Brings Back Sword of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle; Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar to Attend Darshan Ceremony

The historic sword of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle, a symbol of valor and Maratha pride, will reach Mumbai from London on Monday. The Maharashtra government successfully acquired this priceless artifact through a recent auction, fulfilling a long-standing demand to bring it back to the state. The arrival of the sword is expected to draw immense cultural and historical significance, as it represents the legacy of one of the most respected Maratha leaders. The momentous event marks another milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to preserve and showcase Maharashtra’s heritage on both national and global platforms.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar is scheduled to formally receive the sword at Mumbai’s international airport early on Monday. Following the reception, tributes will be paid to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj located at the airport premises. To celebrate the sword’s return, a grand bike rally will be organized, symbolizing pride and reverence for Maratha traditions. Later, the sword will be placed on a beautifully decorated chariot and ceremoniously taken to the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, where it will be housed as part of cultural festivities.

Also Read: Maharashtra Shock: 13-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Snakebite While Asleep in Karanpura

In the evening, a special program titled ‘Sena Saheb Subha Parakram Darshan’ will be organized jointly by the Cultural Affairs Department, Archaeology and Museums Department, the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, and the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy. The event will be graced by several dignitaries including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Adding further importance, Shrimant Mudhoji Raje Bhonsle, a descendant of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle, will also be present to witness the grand celebrations honoring his illustrious ancestor.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar further announced that a week-long exhibition will be held to display the legendary sword, accompanied by detailed presentations on twelve iconic forts of Maharashtra. The exhibition is scheduled from August 19 to August 25, 2025, at the Art Gallery of the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Open daily from 11 am to 7 pm, the exhibition will allow citizens to experience the Maratha legacy up close. Entry will be free of cost, ensuring that people from all walks of life can participate in this unique cultural celebration.