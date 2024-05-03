Maharashtra Lok Sabha 2024: Mumbai North Central to Witness Triangular Contest as New Candidate Joins Race on Last Day

As the Lok Sabha election campaign progresses, the political drama in Maharashtra is increasing. The Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi have announced candidates for the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai. However, on the last day of filing nominations, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party also announced its candidate for the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat. Ramzan Chaudhary will be our candidate, former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan has announced.

Also Read | Sanjay Nirupam Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Constituency Shift From Amethi To Raebareli Says, This Will Harm Congress



For several weeks, all political parties have been locked in a tussle for the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat. The Congress announced Varsha Gaikwad as its candidate from the seat after it was allotted the seat in the Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing arrangement. There was curiosity about who would contest against him from the BJP. Finally, the BJP resorted to pushing tactics and fielded senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam from the seat. Now that the AIMIM has also announced the candidature of Ramzan Chaudhary, the Mumbai North Central constituency will witness a triangular contest.

Tough challenge for Varsha Gaikwad

Congress leader Naseem Khan, who is keen to contest from the constituency after the Congress announced Varsha Gaikwad as its candidate, publicly expressed his displeasure. He also resigned as the star campaigner of the Congress. The AIMIM had recently offered Khan a ticket when Congress leaders were trying to convince Him. However, Khan did not decide on it and now the AIMIM has announced Ramzan Chaudhary's name. Chaudhary's candidature is likely to divide the Muslim vote and benefit the BJP candidate. This has made the challenge difficult for Varsha Gaikwad.

"We were hopeful that the Maha Vikas Aghadi would give a chance to a Muslim candidate in the constituency. However, we announced the candidate as the MVA did not take that decision," said Waris Pathan.