Mahim Election Result 2024: UBT Mahesh Sawant Wins Over Sada Sarvankar and Amit Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT's Mahesh Sawant secured a victory in the Mahim constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, winning by over 1,500 votes. He defeated Shiv Sena leader Sada Sarvankar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Amit Thackeray.

The Mahim Assembly seat, part of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency, has traditionally been a Shiv Sena stronghold. This time, Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, made his political debut by contesting from the Mahim seat. As the counting of votes continues across the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, results are being declared today following the state's single-phase election on November 20.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sada Sarvankar of Shiv Sena retained the Mahim seat with 61,337 votes, defeating MNS's Sandeep Deshpande (42,690 votes). In 2014, Sarvankar won again with 46,291 votes, while MNS's Nitin Sardesai received 40,350 votes.