Man Arrested in Bihar for Murder of 14-Year-Old Daughter and Attempted Murder of Wife in Santacruz

The Crime Branch has arrested a 40-year-old man from Bihar for allegedly killing his 14-year-old daughter and attempting to murder his wife following a domestic dispute in Santacruz, Mumbai. The accused, identified as Mohammad Suleman Rajjak Kujra, had fled the city after the incident. He was handed over to the Vakola Police for further investigation.

According to the police, Suleman, who was unemployed and addicted to alcohol, frequently quarreled with his wife over his drinking habits. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fatal attack occurred during one such domestic argument.

The incident took place between 10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 15, and 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 16, at a chawl in Kalina, Santacruz (East). Suleman lived there with his wife Nasima Mohammad Suleman Kujra and their children. He previously worked as a painter.

During a heated argument late on Wednesday night, Suleman allegedly attacked his wife and daughter, Ajgari (14), with a sharp weapon and a heavy object. Both sustained serious injuries and lost consciousness. After committing the crime, Suleman fled from the spot.

On Thursday afternoon, local residents discovered the injured mother and daughter and immediately informed the Vakola Police. A police team rushed to the scene and admitted both victims to V. N. Desai Hospital, where doctors declared Ajgari dead on arrival. Nasima was found in critical condition and shifted to the ICU for treatment.

Following a complaint filed by Nasima’s brother, Nizamuddin Kari Rain, Vakola Police registered a case against Suleman under sections related to murder and attempt to murder. Meanwhile, Crime Branch Units 8, 9, and 10 launched a coordinated search operation to trace the absconding accused.

Investigators faced difficulty locating Suleman as he had switched off his mobile phone. However, based on CCTV footage and technical intelligence, police tracked his movements and discovered that he had fled to his native village in Bihar.

A Crime Branch team then traveled to Bihar, where they apprehended Suleman. During interrogation, he confessed to killing his daughter and attacking his wife. He told police that he had been frustrated due to lack of work and frequent arguments at home, which were often triggered by his drinking habit.

The accused has now been brought back to Mumbai and handed over to Vakola Police for further legal action.