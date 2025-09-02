Maratha Quota Protest: Bombay HC Issues Ultimatum to Manoj Jarange, Asks Him to Vacate Azad Maidan By 3 PM Today

Today marks the fifth day of the Maratha agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. The petitions against this protest were heard in the Bombay High Court at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 2. The court noted that Manoj Jarange Patil’s agitation at Azad Maidan is illegal.

Therefore, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe directed that Mumbai be made peaceful within the next two hours, i.e., by 3 p.m. today (Tuesday). The court warned that contempt proceedings will be initiated if the protesters do not comply with the order, and Manoj Jarange Patil may face a heavy fine. “Let Mumbaikars live their lives peacefully,” the court said.

Jarange has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan since August 30, demanding 10% reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

“What precautions were taken when only 5,000 people were allowed?” the High Court asked the lawyers representing the protesters. Since the protesters do not have permission, the court ordered that the place be vacated immediately by 2:40 pm. “We want everything peaceful by 3 pm, otherwise we will go to the streets ourselves and take stock,” the court said.

Senior advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Manoj Jarange Patil, tendered an apology for the inconvenience caused by the protestors on the streets of Mumbai, assured the bench of Acting Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Swati Sathe that protesters would not behave in an indisciplined manner in the future. After the bench adjourned the hearing to 3 pm.

Also Read | Manoj Jarange Vows Not to Leave Mumbai Until Maratha Reservation Demands Are Met; Medical Team Conducts Health Check-Up.

Meanwhile, the police conveyed the court’s instructions to the protesters. However, the protesters have maintained that they will not move an inch until Manoj Jarange himself decides.

The protesters emphasised that they intend to continue the agitation in a disciplined manner without causing any hurdled. Earlier in the morning, Mumbai Police had issued a notice to vacate Azad Maidan, but Manoj Jarange and the Maratha protesters did not comply. Now, all eyes are on how the protesters will respond following the court’s stern warning.