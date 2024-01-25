Maratha Reservation: Chh Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner Meets Jarange Patil

Mumbai: Manoj Jarange Patil's padayatra, which left for Mumbai for Maratha reservation, continued for 10 hours in Pune on Wednesday. After the unprecedented response to Manoj Jarange Patil in Pune, the movement of the government has increased. Before the saffron storm of Marathas hit Mumbai, the government is trying to convince Manoj Jarange Patil. A state government delegation will meet Manoj Jarange Patil. For the last hour, the Divisional Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Madhukar Raje Ardad has been in talks with Manoj Jarange Patil.

Today, Manoj Jarange Patil's padayatra is in Lonavala. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad has reached Lonavala and is holding talks with Manoj Jarange Patil. Also, the demand for reservations will be discussed by the state government. Madhukar Raje Ardad told a news channel about this. "We are in talks with Manoj Jarange Patil after taking orders from the government. "I am confident that today's talks will be positive and Manoj Jarange Patil will be satisfied," Ardad said.

Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange-Patil's padayatra continued for 10 hours in Pune. Due to the reception from the citizens and the crowd of onlookers, the road leading to the padayatra had taken the form of a palkhi yatra. Heavy rush led to traffic snarls at some places. However, Punekars also saw discipline as protesters and their vehicles passed by leaving one side of the road open. The yatra started from Wagholi at 11 am and left the city for Lonavala after 9 pm. Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange-Patil will hold a meeting at Wakasai Chawl near Lonavala town. A 130-acre playground was created for the meeting and a 150-acre parking lot.

Changed course in Navi Mumbai

The route of Manoj Jarange Patil's padayatra to Navi Mumbai has changed. The march will reach Panvel from the old Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Instead of using the Sion-Panvel route, the rally will reach Palm Beach road via Ulwe via JNPT road via Palaspe Phata outside Panvel. Traffic on the Mumbai-Pune highway will run smoothly without any traffic snarls in Panvel, Kamothe, Kalamboli and Kharghar. The march will be held in Panvel today. Also, 10 lakh bread and chapatis have been arranged from Panvel and Raigad districts for these workers.