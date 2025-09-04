Milind Deora Writes to CM Devendra Fadnavis, Calls for Prohibition of Protests in South Mumbai’s High-Security Area After Maratha Quota Agitation

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MP Milind Deora has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding to prohibit or relocate such demonstrations from the city's high-security and high-functioning zones. His letter came after activist Manoj Jarange Patil staged a five-day hunger strike at Azad Maidan as part of the Maratha quota agitation. The protest drew thousands of Maratha demonstrators to South Mumbai and caused major disruption in the city. The Bombay High Court also took note of the agitation and directed authorities to clear the area within 24 hours. Deora said he respects the right to protest in a democracy but stressed that such demonstrations should not disturb public life.

In light of the recent protests that brought #Mumbai to a near standstill, I’ve written to CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji.



While every Indian has the right to protest, SOPs must ensure that #Maharashtra’s political & economic nerve centre is not paralysed.@mieknathshindepic.twitter.com/YPbVxEvzcE — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 4, 2025

"I am writing to you with deep concern regarding the frequent protests and large gatherings at Azad Maidan and other venues in South Mumbai. While the right to protest is an essential democratic freedom, it must be balanced with the rights of ordinary citizens to live and work without disruption," the letter stated.

He pointed out that South Mumbai is an important political and economic hub as it houses Mantralaya, the Vidhan Sabha, the BMC headquarters, the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police offices and the Western Naval Command. It is also home to financial institutions and corporate offices that thousands depend on every day.

"No capital city in the world permits its core institutions of governance, security, and economy to be repeatedly crippled by protests. While peaceful demonstrations are integral to democracy, their location and scale must not undermine the functioning of government, municipal administration, security forces, or the private sector," it added.

"I therefore urge the Government of Maharashtra to take necessary steps to prohibit or relocate such protests away from South Mumbai’s high-security, high-functioning zones. This will ensure that citizens’ rights are protected, governance remains uninterrupted, and Mumbai continues to function as the undisputed financial and political capital of Maharashtra and India," the letter stated.

Meanwhile, after the protest ended, the BMC carried out overnight cleaning from September 2 to the early hours of September 3 and restored the Azad Maidan and surrounding areas. More than 125 metric tonnes of garbage were cleared from the sites. Roads that were crowded with demonstrators and parked vehicles were cleared. According to the reports, Mumbai Police registered nine cases in six police stations against protesters for unlawful assembly, disobedience of orders and wrongful restraint.