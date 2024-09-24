Minors Mistaken for Thieves In Mumbai: Locals Thrash Two Brothers in Vile Parle

In Vile Parle, locals mistook two minor brothers (14 and 17 years old) for thieves and beat them up mercilessly. People took off the clothes of these two children and cut their hair. After this, they tied them in a chain and took their picture in the area and uploaded it on social media.The shocking incident is that the accused kept both the children tied up all night. In this case, Juhu police on Monday registered a case against three-four people including Suraj Patwa.

The 60-year-old female complainant, who lives in Vile Parle area, lives with her two grandsons (17 and 14 years old). They work as ragpickers. Both are her daughter's sons. After her daughter's death, her husband did not take responsibility of the children, then the complainant took the responsibility of both these children herself.Since then, both of them are living with their grandmother.

According to the complaint, on Monday evening, locals beat up the grandson and uploaded his nude video on Facebook. When the grandmother of the children came to know about this, she was shocked.

A police officer said that in this video, three-four men and women stripped the two children naked and cut their hair. Both were seen being dragged with chains and beaten with kicks and punches.

When the complainant inquired about this from his grandson, it was revealed that on Monday morning around 3 am, both of them went to Naidu Chawl located next to Rahul Medical, and the people living there suspected that he had come to steal. The people there beat him up on suspicion of theft. They said that they not only tied their hands and legs and cut their hair, but also kept them tied the whole night and threatened to beat them again in the morning if they told anything to anyone. Both of them were scared. So out of fear, they did not tell anything to anyone.Eventually, the grandmother ran to the police and reported the incident.

Accordingly, the Juhu police registered a case against three to four unidentified persons, including Suraj Patwa, on Monday and are investigating further.

