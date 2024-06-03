Mira Road Tragedy: Cricketer Collapses and Dies During Local Match

Mira Road: A distressing event occurred during a cricket match in Mira Road. At a local box cricket match, a batsman collapsed and died in the middle of the game. A video of the incident shows that the batsman delivered a shot and while waiting for the next ball, he suddenly collapsed on the floor. Other players and the umpire rush to help him.

The player was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. While the cause of the death has not been ascertained yet, given the increasing number of heat-stroke-related deaths, it stands as a plausible reason for the tragic death. Heart attacks are also becoming commonplace among the younger population. The death at Mira Road has added to the distressing pattern of sudden deaths in recent times.