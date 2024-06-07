Mumbai: MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar Visits Constituency, Urges Immediate Completion of Pre-Monsoon Works in Kandivali East

BJP leader and local MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar today inspected the pre-monsoon works and cleaning of drains in ward number 23, 24, 27 and 28 of Kandivali East Assembly constituency. Bhatkhalkar directed the civic officials to complete all the works immediately before the onset of monsoon and ensure that water-logging is prevented.

He visited Pramod Navalkar Park, Janata Nagar, Hanuman Mandir, Bihari Tekdi, Gaondevi Nala, Nalla near DVM School, Mahindra Yellow Gate Nala, Lokhandwala Green Meadows, Nallah near Vadarpada Sultan Tabela, Kranti Nagar Nala. He reviewed the cleaning work being carried out by the civic body.



On this occasion, the executive engineers of various departments of the municipal corporation held detailed discussions with the works being done in the context of completing incomplete roads, filling potholes, cleaning drains and filling places. He directed the concerned officials to complete all the works in a proper and speedy manner, ensuring that no water is filled anywhere during the monsoon this year and inconveniences the citizens.