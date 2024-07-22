Mulund Hit-and-Run: Drunken Audi Driver Arrested for Injuring Four in Mumbai

The recent BMW hit-and-run case in Worli is still fresh in memory, and on Monday morning in Mulund, a 43-year-old man driving an Audi under the influence of alcohol hit an auto-rickshaw and fled the scene. The accident resulted in serious injuries to Prakash Jadhav (46), an employee of BEST service; Hanmant Chavan (57), a railway employee; auto-rickshaw driver Santosh Walekar (49); and Vivek Jaiswal (26). All four are currently undergoing treatment.

Vijay Gore, a resident of Morabwal Forest Building in Kanjur Marg West, was speeding towards Thane in his Audi around 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning. As he traveled from Dumping Road in Mulund, he lost control of the vehicle. The Audi collided with an oncoming auto-rickshaw, causing a severe impact that led to the rickshaw crashing into another rickshaw. This collision seriously injured Walekar, Jaiswal, passenger Jadhav, and Chavan.

Following the accident, Gore abandoned his Audi and fled the scene. He then took an auto-rickshaw to his sister’s house in Kanjur Marg. The Mulund police, upon being notified of the accident, arrived at the scene and transported all four injured individuals to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case against Gore for fleeing the scene without providing medical assistance to the severely injured victims, under sections 281, 125 (A) (B) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 184, 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and have begun searching for him.

Read Also | Mumbai Accident: Audi Car Rams Into Auto Rickshaw In Another Hit-and-Run Case In Mulund (Watch Video)

Using the car’s registration number and a mobile phone found in the abandoned Audi, the police traced the accused, Vijay Gore. After further investigation, they arrested Gore at his sister’s house in Kanjur Marg. Gore underwent a medical examination at Mulund General Hospital, where his blood samples were sent to the forensic laboratory in Kalina.

According to the police, the medical report indicated that Gore had an odor of alcohol on his breath. As a result, additional charges under sections 110 of the Indian Penal Code and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act were added.

Gore had consumed alcohol with friends in Bhandup and Thane on Sunday night. After partying all night, he went to Karjat with his friends and was returning to Mumbai on Monday morning. He was heading towards Thane from Mulund when his car collided with the rickshaw. The police investigation revealed that a frightened Gore abandoned both the car and his mobile phone at the scene before fleeing.