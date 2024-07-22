Mumbai Accident: Audi Car Rams Into Auto Rickshaw In Another Hit-and-Run Case In Mulund (Watch Video)

In Mumbai's Mulund area, a speeding Audi collided with two autorickshaws The incident left the auto driver and two passengers critically injured. The accused driver is absconding. This is the second case from Mumbai after the Worli accident.

Watch:

#BREAKING



A speeding #Audi crashed into two autorickshaws, and fled after injuring three people in Mumbai.



One autorickshaw driver is in critical condition, while two passengers were also injured.

A speeding BMW hit a couple on a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli this morning, resulting in the death of a woman, police said. At 5:30 am, Kaveri Nakva and her husband Pradik Nakva, from the Koliwada area of Worli, made a trip to Sassoon Dock to fetch fish. As they were returning home with their catch, their two-wheeler was struck from behind by a speeding BMW.

The impact was severe, causing their bike to overturn and throwing both the husband and wife onto the bonnet of the car. In a desperate attempt to save himself, the husband managed to jump off the bonnet. However, his wife was not as fortunate as she was dragged for 100 metres by the car resulting in her death.