Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Man Beaten by Ticket Checkers at Borivali Station for Traveling Without Ticket

A 27-year-old man traveling without a ticket was beaten by a group of 7 to 8 Ticket Checkers (TCs) on Monday afternoon at Borivali railway station. The Borivali Railway Police have registered a case of assault against the unidentified TCs. Senior Police Inspector Dattatreya Khuperkar of Borivali Railway Police Station stated that CCTV footage from the scene is being reviewed to identify the TCs involved in the incident.

The passenger, Zubair Ahmed, a resident of Palghar, arrived at Borivali railway station around 2 PM. A ticket inspector approached him for a travel ticket, but since Zubair did not have one, he was detained and taken to the TC office on platform number 8 to pay a fine.

An argument ensued between Zubair and the TC over the fine, during which 7 to 8 TCs in the office began beating Zubair with sticks and demanding the fine amount. Zubair eventually paid the fine to free himself and immediately went to the Borivali Railway Police Station to file a complaint about the assault. The police sent Zubair for medical treatment and registered a case against the unidentified TCs.

Senior Police Inspector Dattatreya Khuperkar confirmed that the identification of the TCs involved is being conducted based on the CCTV footage from the TC office.