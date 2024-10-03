Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Woman Dies As Gallery Collapses on Her in Gandhinagar Slum Settlement

A 48-year-old woman lost her life after the gallery of a ground-plus-one structure collapsed on her in a slum settlement at Gandhinagar, Kajupada, Kurla (West) around 12 p.m. on Monday. Fire brigade officials reported that the woman, identified as Laxmi Trimukhi, had stepped out of her house when a portion of the first-floor gallery gave way and fell on her.

Trimukhi was residing in the structure with her family at the time of the incident. No other family members were injured in the incident. According to a report of TOI, A fire brigade official stated, "The gallery portion of the structure, located in a slum settlement, may have collapsed due to overloading or deterioration from ageing. The victim was taken to Bhabha Hospital before we arrived at the scene, where she was declared dead."

In another incident, a 52-year-old businessman took his own life by jumping from Mumbai's Atal Setu on Wednesday morning. This marks the second suicide incident in just two days. The tragic event occurred around 9 a.m. when the man allegedly leaped from the sea bridge. Local police, along with a team of firefighters and officials from relevant departments, swiftly arrived at the scene and recovered the body from the sea.