Mumbai: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Nandigram Express Toilet at Dadar Station Amid Criminal Case Investigation

A commotion erupted at Dadar railway station when a body was discovered aboard the Nandigram Express train. A 50-year-old man was found hanging in the train’s toilet, causing a stir among passengers. The incident has raised concerns and prompted an investigation.

Following the incident, there was an atmosphere of panic at the railway station for some time. The railway police took the body down and sent it to the hospital. The police are investigating why the deceased took his life in the train's toilet. Initial investigations by the police have revealed some important information. The deceased was originally a resident of the Ghatkopar area.

A police officer stated that a case of molestation had been registered against him a few days ago, and he was absconding in connection with that case. It is primarily suspected that the deceased, mentally distressed due to the criminal case, ended his life.

The accused used a scarf to hang himself in the toilet of the Nandigram Express. The Dadar Railway Police have started an investigation into the matter.

