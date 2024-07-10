Mumbai: 9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Third Floor in Kandivali

A 9-year-old girl lost her life after falling from the third floor of a building in Gavthan, Kandivali, on Tuesday evening. She was playing when she went to the window, opened the grill bar, and suddenly fell down. After hearing the noise, people rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital.

According to information received from Kandivali police, the girl who died in the incident is named Aashiya Vishwakarma (9). She lived with her parents in the Steel Stone building in Gavthan, Kandivali. On Tuesday evening, while playing, she went to the window and opened the grill bar, which caused her to fall down. The people who arrived at the scene took her to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where she was being treated in the intensive care unit. Due to severe head injuries, she could not be saved and died during treatment on Wednesday. The police have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) in the case, which is being investigated by Kandivali police.

A police officer said that as soon as they received information about the incident, they reached the spot and registered an ADR and started an investigation.