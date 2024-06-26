Mumbai Accident: Child Killed, Grandfather Injured After Being Hit by BEST Bus in Borivali

A tragic accident occurred in the Borivali area resulting in the death of a four-year-old girl after she was hit by a BEST bus. The police have registered an FIR against the bus driver under relevant IPC sections and have arrested him.

According to Borivali police, the accused was presented in court and granted bail. The FIR was filed under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

An officer from the Borivali police stated that the complainant, Navalkishore Prasad Ambika Prasad Singh (69), was riding a scooter with his granddaughter, Eva. Near Ethiopia Tower in Borivali West, BEST bus route number 294, bus number MH 03 CV 7472, collided forcefully with the scooter. Navalkishore sustained injuries, and his granddaughter fell off the scooter, suffering severe head injuries and heavy bleeding. She was rushed to New Plus Child Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and filed an FIR against the BEST bus driver under the relevant sections of the IPC.