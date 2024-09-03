Mumbai Accident: Man Killed After Being Run Over by Cement Mixer in Lower Parel



On Tuesday, a tragic accident occurred on the Lower Parel bridge, resulting in the death of a man who came under the rear wheels of a cement mixer. The N.M. Joshi Marg Police have registered a case against the cement mixer driver, Nawreesh Shah (42), and taken him into custody. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shailesh Shetty (33), who was a transgender person.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Shetty lived with his sister in Hanuman Galli, in front of BDD Chawl No. 117, Worli. The incident took place around 4:30 PM on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Shinde Master Chowk, near Curry Road Naka, while the cement mixer was heading towards Lalbaug from the Lower Parel Bridge.

Shetty was riding a two-wheeler on the recently constructed Lower Parel bridge and was traveling on the left side of the cement mixer. A police officer said that Shetty suddenly lost control of his bike, causing him to fall under the rear tire of the cement mixer. The two-wheeler also collided with the side wall. As per police sources, Shetty was critically injured in the accident and was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The accused driver, Nawreesh Abdul Mallas Shah, hails from Uttar Pradesh and resides in the Wadala area of Mumbai. The accident occurred when Shah was transporting the cement mixer from Wadala to the RNC plant. He has been booked for negligence and is currently in police custody.