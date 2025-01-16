Mumbai Accident: One Killed as Car Catches Fire After Collision With Cement Dumper in Dahisar (Watch Video)

One person was killed another passenger was safely rescued in a car accident that took place in Mumbai's Dahisar area late on Wednesday around 2.15 am. According to the news agency IANS, a vehicle collided with a cement dumper, and a vehicle caught fire. The victim was identified as a car driver.

The dumper driver was arrested by the Dahisar police following the incident. Police have filed Alternative dispute resolution (ADR), and the incident is under investigation.

Car Accidnet in Dhisar

A video shared by IANS on social media platform X shows a car and a cement dumper engulfed in a huge fire. Traffic on the Dahisar road was also disrupted as vehicles could be seen stranded due to the accident. Chaos among people due ranging fire.

According to the inimical report, the accident took place on the National Park flyover between Dahisar and Borivali East when a truck tyre burst, leading it to veer off the wrong way on the Western Express Highway, which led to the collision between a cement dumper and a car.