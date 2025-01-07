Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Probes Resident Complaints About Red Soil Dust at Shivaji Park

In response to persistent complaints from local residents, a team from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) visited Shivaji Park in Dadar to address concerns over alleged dust pollution. Since 2021, residents have been raising objections to the red soil spread across the park’s open space, claiming it has been causing health and environmental issues in the area. Residents argue that the fine red dust, particularly noticeable during dry and windy days, has been affecting air quality and exacerbating respiratory problems among the community. The issue has also sparked debates over the suitability of using such material in public spaces frequented by families, children, and fitness enthusiasts.

During the inspection, the MPCB team assessed the soil condition, air quality levels, and potential measures to mitigate the problem. Authorities have assured residents of a comprehensive report and appropriate action to address their grievances. Local activists and environmentalists have urged the civic body to consider eco-friendly alternatives for maintaining the park, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions that prioritize public health. Residents now await the findings and recommendations of the MPCB to resolve this long-standing issue. In response to the growing pollution levels in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the MPCB have implemented stringent measures.

Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday convened a high-level meeting to tackle Mumbai's deteriorating air quality. Construction activities, particularly large-scale residential projects and infrastructure developments, have contributed to the rising pollution levels, Munde said. "Cold weather has worsened the situation by causing microparticles from these activities to linger in the air, preventing them from dispersing. Officials have briefed me on this issue. We are working on an immediate draft to combat the declining air quality minister added.