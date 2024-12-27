Mumbai Air Pollution: Traffic Police Facing BP, Asthma, and Respiratory Issues Amid Rising AQI Levels

The rising pollution levels in Mumbai have taken a severe toll on the city's traffic police, with many officers suffering from health issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and asthma. Out of the 3,000 traffic cops working in the city, a large number who are stationed on the roads throughout the day are increasingly at risk of developing respiratory disorders due to the polluted air. In response to this growing concern, the traffic police have launched a crackdown targeting drivers who contribute to both air and noise pollution.

Mumbai has around 3,000 traffic police personnel, many of whom face health issues, particularly respiratory problems. To address this, in March last year, it was decided to assign younger, fitter officers to work from 12 noon to 5 pm, replacing those over 55 with conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and post-surgery recovery. The transport department also issued guidelines for assigning work in pairs, with a warden accompanying each officer as needed.

In response to rising air and noise pollution in Mumbai, Joint Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare has launched a crackdown on drivers using loud horns and illegal silencers. The modification of bike silencers has worsened both air and noise pollution. To tackle this issue, the traffic police have initiated a special drive, during which over 11,500 vehicles were raided. Silencers and loud horns were seized, and road rollers were used to crush them as part of the enforcement effort.

Action Against Illegal Modifications and Pollution Control

The traffic department’s drive to reduce pollution will remain ongoing. Authorities have warned that illegal modifications to two-wheeler silencers are prohibited, and regular pollution control checks must be conducted as per the law. Legal action will also be taken against manufacturers, distributors, and vendors involved in producing or selling illegal silencers and pressure horns, according to the police.