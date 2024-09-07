Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 300 Codeine-Based Cough Syrup Bottles Worth Rs 1.80 Lakh; Two Arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Worli unit, Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday, September 7, busted a "Codeine Based Cough Syrup Bottles" drug racket operating in the Dharavi area.

The authorities seized 300 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, worth approximately Rs 1.80 lakhs and arrested of two individuals involved in the illegal trade. Codeine, an opioid found in many cough syrups, is known for its addictive properties and potential for abuse.

