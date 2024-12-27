Mumbai: BMC Announces Extended Hours for Property Tax Payments on December 30 and 31, 2024 ; Check Details

To facilitate timely property tax payments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that its civic facilitation centers will remain open for extended hours on December 30 and 31, 2024. Property owners can make payments at these centers from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2024, and from 8:00 AM to midnight on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The property tax collection target for the current financial year is set at Rs 6,200 crore. As of now, the BMC has successfully collected Rs 3,582.67 crore, which accounts for 58% of the target.

To assist taxpayers, the BMC’s headquarters and all administrative (ward) office civic facilitation centers will stay open late into the evening. The civic body has issued a stern warning regarding strict punitive actions for those who fail to pay their property taxes before the due date. It also urged citizens to pay their taxes on time to avoid penalties.

The BMC’s tax assessment and collection department has been running extensive awareness campaigns to ensure property owners across Mumbai complete their tax payments within the given time frame. Additionally, to further support taxpayers, administrative offices and civic facilitation centers will remain open on Saturdays.

The BMC encourages all citizens to take advantage of the extended hours and fulfill their property tax obligations before the deadline.

Tax Collection Details:

From April 1, 2024, to December 26, 2024, the total tax collection for the current financial year amounted to Rs 5,243 crore 16 lakh. The deadline for property tax payment for the previous financial year (2023-24) was May 25, 2024, and it included around Rs 1,660 crore from that year. Therefore, the tax collection for the current financial year (2024-25) stands at Rs 3,582.67 crore. The target for property tax collection in the current financial year is approximately Rs 6,200 crore, and so far, 58% of the target has been achieved.

The BMC urges property owners who have not yet paid their taxes to do so on time to avoid punitive and legal actions.