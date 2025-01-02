Mumbai: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Water Supply Infrastructure After Recent Malfunction

Following a recent malfunction at the 100 KW electrical substation at Pise, which affected the water supply in Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, also the Administrator of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), visited the Pise Pumping Station, the electrical substation, and the Panjrapur Water Treatment Plant (located in Bhiwandi, Thane district) to assess the situation.

Gagrani praised the efforts of the engineers and staff from the Water Engineering Department for their dedication to addressing the issue. “A few days ago, the 100 KW electrical substation at Pise malfunctioned. Engineers, workers, and staff worked relentlessly around the clock to resolve the problem and restore the water supply. Despite the urgency and the risks involved, their efforts ensured minimal disruption to the water supply, allowing Mumbai to maintain an uninterrupted flow of clean water,” said a BMC Water Supply Department official.

The Pise Pumping Station, electrical substation, and Panjrapur Water Treatment Plant are critical components of Mumbai's water supply system, managed by the BMC.

During his inspection, Gagrani reviewed the electrical substation, the dam, purification projects, and water quality monitoring systems at both Pise and Panjrapur. He was accompanied by Water Engineer Purushottam Malvade, Deputy Chief Water Engineer (Pise-Panjrapur Complex) Rajendra Wavekar, and other officials. Gagrani expressed his appreciation for the essential role played by the officers, workers, and staff in ensuring a steady and clean water supply for Mumbaikars.