Mumbai: BMC To Issue Show Cause Notice to a Construction Company After Portion of Flyover Collapse in Andheri

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to issue a show cause notice to the construction company after a structural collapse beneath the Jog Flyover in Andheri on Thursday. The incident, which saw a section of the structure fall onto a moving car, fortunately resulted in no injuries.

A senior civic official confirmed that the BMC will expedite repairs to the flyover. However, it claimed that the construction company is responsible for maintaining the structure. “They must respond to our notice and provide clarification on the incident. They are liable for repair costs," the official stated.

Constructed in the 1997 by the state government's Public Works Maintenance (PWD) in collaboration with a contractor under a Build and Operate model, the Jog Flyover includes commercial spaces such as shops and offices beneath it. These spaces were handed over to the construction company in 2005, but due to ongoing litigation, commercial activities have not commenced.

Sources from K East (Andheri) ward highlighted that another section of the structure remains unstable and requires expert consultation for removal. "We have barricaded one lane and informed the bridge department," they said. The BMC had proposed repairs and structural strengthening, but these were delayed due to the code of conduct for the Loksabha election in June.

Meanwhile, the construction company revealed that they had assisted Jog Engineering in raising funds for the construction of the flyover two decades ago. However, litigation ensued when Jog Engineering was unable to repay the funds. "No progress has been made so far, and the space below has not been commercially exploited in any way. We are hopeful that the matter can be resolved soon," a company official said.