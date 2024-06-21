Mumbai: Candidates with Three Children Barred from Housing Society Elections, Says Bombay HC

In Mumbai, a recent ruling by the Bombay High Court has established that people with three children are barred from contesting elections in housing societies. The court's decision mandates disqualification if such candidates win by concealing their parental status, stating transparency in electoral proceedings.

Justice Avinash Gharote of the Bombay High Court delivered a crucial verdict, upholding the sub-registrar's decision to disqualify the chairman of a housing society who had three children.

In this case, Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act was invoked by Singh, arguing no provision exists to remove office-bearers with more than two children. However, Advocate Uday Warunjikar contended the injunction was justified.

What exactly is the case?

Pawan Kumar Nandkishor Singh, president of Ekta Nagar Housing Society in Kandivali Charkop, Mumbai, faced challenges from Deepak Tejal and Ramachal Yadav in the election for president, despite having three children. Following a disqualification request to the deputy registrar, Singh was disqualified. Subsequently, Singh sought legal recourse, but the court dismissed his petition.

Singh claimed that one of the three children was not his, stating the child lived with him for educational purposes. Despite being ordered to produce the child's birth certificate, Singh failed to do so. Furthermore, his son's name appeared on the ration card. The court upheld the sub-registrar's decision, affirming that Singh indeed had three children and dismissing his claims otherwise.

