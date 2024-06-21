Mumbai: Doctor Duped with Deepfake Mukesh Ambani Video, Loses Rs 7 Lakh

A 54-year-old female Ayurveda doctor in Andheri, Mumbai, was recently defrauded of Rs 7 lakh. Reports suggest that the scam involved a deep fake video impersonating Mukesh Ambani. In the video, posted on Instagram, It is seen Mukesh Amabni promoting the 'Rajiv Sharma Trade Group' and urges viewers to join the BCF Investment Academy for supposed high returns.

The fraudulent activity occurred between May 28 and June 10, targeting the Mumbai-based doctor KK H Patil. Over this period, she transferred Rs 7 lakh across 16 different bank accounts. Subsequently, she was promised additional refunds and advancements by the perpetrators.

Upon realizing the deception, the doctor discovered that although her trading account reflected a Rs 30 lakh profit, she was unable to withdraw any funds, prompting suspicion. She has since filed a complaint with the police against an unidentified individual. Authorities have revealed that deepfake technology was utilized in this elaborate scheme and are collaborating with the bank's officials to investigate further. The concerned woman's account used for the transfers has since been deactivated.

This incident marks the second instance of a deep fake video featuring Mukesh Ambani. An earlier video that surfaced in March focused on a stock trading mentorship program, encouraging viewers to engage with the 'Student Vinit' page for free investment guidance, similarly crafted through artificial intelligence.