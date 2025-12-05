Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between Shiv Sena UBT and BJP Workers Outside St Regis Hotel in Worli

A heated argument broke out between Shiv Sena UBT workers and BJP workers outside the five-star St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai's Worli on Friday afternoon, December 5. The dispute reportedly began over the recognition of the workers’ union in the hotel and allegations of a union takeover attempt.

There has been tension for the past few days over which organisation should represent the hotel’s employees. The Thackeray-led faction claims it has been fighting for workers’ rights for years and therefore deserves recognition. The BJP-backed union, however, argues that most employees are with them and that they should be officially recognised. The matter has reportedly increased pressure on the hotel management from both sides.

Around noon, Shiv Sena UBT workers marched to the St Regis Hotel and protested, accusing the hotel administration and BJP representatives of pressuring workers. Soon after, members of the BJP-backed union gathered there as well, leading to fierce sloganeering between the two groups.

The video went viral, showing activists from both sides pushing each other. Police quickly intervened to separate the groups and disperse the crowd. Security has since been increased in the area. Traffic movement near the hotel was also affected for a while, but was later normalised by the traffic police.

Union disputes in major hotels in Mumbai are not new. In the past, clashes between Shiv Sena UBT and BJP-affiliated trade unions have taken place outside Taj Group hotels as well, mostly over union recognition, service conditions and job security. With the latest confrontation outside an international hotel brand like St. Regis, labour politics in Mumbai are again under the spotlight.

When asked about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I do not have details about this yet. I will seek information. Everyone has the right to form a union. Any party can form a union for the benefit of workers. But if any party, even ours, tries to hold such a rally unlawfully, I will take action after looking into the matter. If there are attempts to shut down establishments or create unrest, appropriate action will be taken against those involved.”