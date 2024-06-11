Mumbai Coastal Road: New Tunnel Cuts Travel Time to Worli to Just Nine Minutes; CM and DCMs Inspect Route

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar inspected the route. The road was later opened to traffic. A 10.58-km coastal road has been constructed from Princess Street flyover to Worli Sea Link. About Rs 14,000 crore was spent on this. Two giant tunnels of 2.72 km have been dug at 70 meters for this route. The 6.25-km stretch from Marine Drive to Haji Ali was opened on Monday.

The two giant girders connecting the 10.58 km coastal road and the 4.5 km Bandra-Worli Sea Link have been installed. Soon, a 45-minute journey from Bandra to South Mumbai can be done in just 12 minutes. The 6.25 km route has now been opened primarily for northbound travel from Marine Drive to Haji Ali. Inter-lanes at Amarsons Park and Haji Ali will be used during the journey on this route. This will facilitate traffic to different parts of the country.

Currently, the line can only be used for five days, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The remaining 10 percent of the work will be completed in the remaining time, officials said.



Shinde's contact with the control room

Chief Minister Shinde himself contacted the control room through an emergency telephone installed for motorists in the tunnel starting from Marine Drive.

Inspection from a vintage car

The Chief Minister also took information about how to respond in case of emergencies, as well as the Saccardo system, the lighting in the tunnel, etc. Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar then inspected the tunnel in a vintage car.

