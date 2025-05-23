Mumbai Coastal Road’s 7.5 Km Long Promenade Might Open By Mid-June

As the BMC gets ready to launch the awaited promenade along the Mumbai Coastal Road by mid-June, Mumbai is getting ready to present a revolutionary addition to its urban environment. The 20-meter-wide, sea-facing walkway, which stretches 7.5 km between the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Priyadarshini Park at Breach Candy, is expected to be a haven for bikers, joggers, and walkers. In order to improve accessibility, the promenade will include 20 underpasses spaced 400 meters apart, allowing for easy access between the road's opposite side and the waterfront. Mumbai residents will have access to a new, picturesque public area when the full promenade opens to the public on June 15, a civic official stated in a Hindustan Times report.

The 17-hectare promenade project, which is part of a bigger plan to open up 70 hectares of open space along the coastal stretch, includes a 5-hectare centre middle that Tata Sons is beautifying and a 12-hectare walkway that the BMC constructed. Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM was in charge of the master development's planning and design. Green landscaping will occupy about 70% of the promenade space, with the other 30% being made up of paved strolling routes, bike lanes, benches, and public facilities. The BMC hopes to establish this project as a model for coastal infrastructure in India, in keeping with initiatives to advance sustainable development and public well-being.

The BMC requested Expressions of Interest (EOI) from commercial companies to develop the 70-hectare public area as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions in order to guarantee long-term upkeep and beauty. Reliance Industries was chosen for this initiative because it complied with all the standards and didn't ask for reimbursement. Reliance will submit a comprehensive design for parks, gardens, jogging and cycling routes, public plazas, landscaping, and more as soon as administrative authority is given. According to a top BMC official, Reliance's final proposal will determine how the project moves forward.

A Miyawaki forest, melodic fountains, butterfly gardens, yoga tracks, outdoor gyms, senior citizen parks, kid-friendly play areas, and outdoor theatres are some of the main attractions that are planned for the new public area. Both carriageways of the 10.58-kilometer Mumbai Coastal Road, which links the BWSL and Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive, are already open for traffic.