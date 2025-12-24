Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Two Women for Alleged ₹10 Crore Extortion Bid

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two women for allegedly attempting to extort ₹10 crore from a Goregaon-based builder by threatening to implicate his son in a molestation case. The arrests were made in the Lower Parel area while the accused were allegedly accepting the first installment of ₹1.5 crore. One accomplice in the case is still absconding.

The arrested accused have been identified as Hemlata Patkar (39) and Amrina Javeri (33). They were produced before a court on Wednesday, which remanded them to police custody till December 27.

According to police officials, the case is linked to a dispute that occurred during an engagement-related celebration held at a hotel in Andheri West last month. The builder’s son got engaged on November 5, following which a celebration was organised on November 14. During the event, an argument broke out between the groom and the two women over the use of laser lights. The altercation later escalated into a physical scuffle.

Police said that on November 23, the two women lodged a molestation complaint against the builder’s son at Amboli police station. After filing the complaint, the women, along with their absconding associate, allegedly demanded ₹10 crore from the builder in exchange for settling the matter. During negotiations, the extortion amount was reduced to ₹5.5 crore.

Apprehending further trouble, the 52-year-old builder—associated with Goyal and Sons Infra LLP—approached the Crime Branch. Acting on his complaint, the police laid a trap and on December 23, arrested the accused women in Lower Parel while they were allegedly accepting the first installment of ₹1.5 crore.

The complainant alleged that the accused had threatened to falsely implicate his son in a criminal case and tarnish the family’s reputation through the media and social media platforms.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections related to criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, blackmailing and extortion. Police are on the lookout for the absconding accused and are investigating whether more people were involved in the conspiracy. Further investigation is underway.