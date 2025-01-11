Mumbai Crime: Four Arrested for Smuggling Heroin Hidden in Shoes and Slippers

Mumbai’s Borivali police have arrested four individuals involved in smuggling heroin hidden in shoes and slippers. The arrests were made in separate operations across Mumbai and Thane. Initially, one accused was caught in Borivali West, and further investigation led to the apprehension of three others. The accused used to bring heroin from Uttar Pradesh and sell it in Mumbai.

As per police reports, the arrested individuals are Parvez Alam Kasim Ansari (42), Irfan Zarin Khan (35), Shoaib Mehbab Ansari (24), and Abhishek Ramjilal Kumar (25). During a routine checkpoint operation, Police Sub-Inspectors Pramod Nimbalkar and Indrajit Patil intercepted Ansari and recovered 87 grams of heroin worth ₹8.7 lakh from his possession.

Upon questioning, Ansari revealed the source of his supply, leading the police to Irfan Khan. A subsequent search of Khan's belongings yielded 21 grams of heroin. The investigation further revealed that the drugs were obtained from other accomplices, prompting the police to track down the entire network.

Police investigations uncovered two more individuals involved in the racket, Shoaib Ansari and Abhishek Kumar, residing in the Kashimira area of Mira Road. A raid on their residence led to the discovery of heroin hidden in slippers and shoes. The police recovered 174 grams and 210 grams of heroin from the duo, with an estimated value of ₹47.2 lakh.

Investigations revealed that the accused smuggled heroin from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai. To evade detection, the drugs were concealed in the soles of slippers and shoes, ensuring smooth transportation from one location to another.

The police have stated that further investigations are underway to dismantle the entire supply chain and trace other individuals involved in the drug racket.