Mumbai Customs Seize Over 10 Kg Gold Worth Rs. 6.71 Crore at CSM International Airport

Mumbai Customs Zone-III Seized over 10.78 Kg of gold valued at Rs. 6.71 crore between June 14 and 16 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). This vigilance resulted in 11 cases being detected and two arrests.

The smuggled gold was cleverly concealed in various forms, including gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, and gold bars. Passengers attempted to hide the gold in their pockets, within their bodies, and even on their bodies.

Gold Seize by Airport Customs

Travelling from Sharjah and Mumbai, two Indian nationals were found carrying a combined weight of 7110 grams of 24 KT gold dust concealed in wax. The gold was found in their pockets and hidden on their bodies.

Two foreign nationals passengers arriving from Dubai and Addis Ababa were intercepted with a total of 501 grams of gold hidden on their bodies. Seven Indian Nationals: Traveling from various destinations including Abu Dhabi (6) and Ras al Khaimah (1), these individuals were caught carrying a combined weight of 3173 grams of gold concealed on their bodies.