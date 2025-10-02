Mumbai: Dancer Held for Sexual Assault on Woman Colleague in Aarey Colony

A shocking incident has come to light where a 31-year-old woman dancer was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male colleague under the pretext of offering her work. The accused, identified as Ashutosh Mohanty (29), who is also a dancer, was arrested by Aarey Police after going absconding once the case was registered.

According to police, the complainant, a 31-year-old dancer residing with her family in Versova, was acquainted with the accused as both belonged to the same profession. The accused had assured her of helping secure work opportunities in the dance field. Trusting him, she sought his help for better prospects.

On 17 March 2025, the accused lured her to a villa in Royal Palms, Aarey Colony, Goregaon, on the pretext of work. Once there, he allegedly tried to get physically close to her. Despite her resistance, he made obscene advances, molested her, and subsequently forced himself upon her.

Initially, the survivor did not disclose the incident to anyone out of fear of defamation. However, last week she approached Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil and narrated her ordeal. Taking serious note of the complaint, SPI Patil directed immediate action.

Based on her statement, a case of molestation and sexual assault was registered against the accused. Soon after the case was lodged, Ashutosh Mohanty absconded, but was later traced and arrested by the police.